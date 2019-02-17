Pulwama attack: Lucknow artist makes sketches of deceased CRPF soldiers

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): In bid to pay tribute to around 40 CRPF jawan who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday, an artist from Lucknow is making sketches of the soldiers and plans to gift them to their respective families.

"I started making these sketches at 7:00 pm on Saturday. Till now, I have completed 20 sketches. I will personally go and handover the sketches to all the jawans, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. I will send sketches of other jawans by courier," said Aman Singh Gulati, who apparently holds several records in the field.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)