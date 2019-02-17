Pulwama attack: Man arrested for posting objectionable message on WhatsApp in Bihar

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Two days after Pulwama terrorist attack, a man was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday for posting an objectionable message in a WhatsApp group, police said.

The man allegedly wrote 'Pakistan Zindabad' in a WhatsApp group, confirmed SSP Manoj Kumar.

In one of the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpor. (ANI)