Pulwama attack: MHA issues advisory to states, UTs to ensure safety of J-K students, residents

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to take necessary measures and ensure safety and security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisory comes following reports of students and others belonging to Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)