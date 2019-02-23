Pulwama attack: NSUI Goa urges suspension of cultural events at Wagah border

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa has urged authorities to take steps to "stop the dancing on songs at Wagah Border during the period of mourning".

In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NSUI Goa president Ahraz Mulla also said the Sunburn music festival slated to be held in Goa on February 23 and 24 "must not be allowed to take place at a time when the entire nation is mourning."

As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the dastardly terror attack which took place in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)