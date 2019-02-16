Pulwama attack: Omar asks Rajnath to appoint nodal officer in MHA to ensure safety of J-K students

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday apprised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh of the reports of Kashmiri students being threatened by terrorists and requested him to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the same.

"Just met union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to personally pay my condolences for the tragic deaths in Pulwama on Thursday. I requested him to take all steps necessary to ensure Jammu remains calm," Abdullah tweeted after meeting with the Home Minister.

"I took the opportunity to inform Rajnath Singh of the reports I had received of Kashmiri students & others being threatened/harassed and requested him to appoint a nodal officer in MHA to ensure the directive issued to states is followed in letter and spirit. I’m grateful that Rajnath Singh gave me time at very short notice and his response to my requests was extremely positive," he added. Their meeting took place after the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier in the day issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to take necessary measures and ensure safety and security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir. The advisory comes following reports of students and others belonging to Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)