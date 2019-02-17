Pulwama attack: PM has directed Army to take appropriate action, says JP Nadda

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday claimed that the Army has been directed to take appropriate action with regard to the ghastly Pulwama attack that took place on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said: “The incident is condemnable. It is certainly a cowardly act. The Prime Minister has already said that this martyrdom will not go in vain and I reiterate what he has said. Army has been directed/instructed to take action. The entire country is with the families of deceased personnel.”

He was here to pay last respects to CRPF personnel Tilak Raj who was among the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack. The CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by Islamabad, claimed the responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)