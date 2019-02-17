Pulwama attack: PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng in Jharkhand

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng while addressing a rally in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

"I pay homage to Shaheed Vijay Soreng, who hailed from Jharkhand. I bow down to his family in Gumla (hriday se naman karta hu). His children are strongly fighting this tough time," Modi said.

At the rally, the Prime Minister said, "With the motive of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', the central government is working for poor, women, youth, backward castes, adivasis and others. Jharkhand has always worked towards empowering women." Modi said Captain Shikha Surabhi was praised all over India for showcasing her biking skills during the Republic Day parade earlier this year. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Jhakhand. He digitally inaugurated three medical colleges at Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamu . (ANI)