Pulwama attack: PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF personnel

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to 40 CRPF personnel, who were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday. The prime minister observed a two-minute silence before flagging-off semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express on Friday.

"I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it will be definitely punished," the prime minister added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi cancelled all scheduled political engagements in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi and Dhar in the wake of the ghastly terror attack. Forty CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. (ANI)