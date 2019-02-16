Pulwama attack: Priyanka Gandhi speaks to deceased CRPF jawan's father, expresses condolences

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday spoke to father of deceased Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier Awadhesh Kumar Yadav, who was killed in Pulwama terror attack.While speaking to Awadesh's father Harikesh Yadav over phone, the newly appointed Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka expressed her deep condolences and solidarity to the family.Awadhesh, who hailed from Chanduali, was among the 40 soldiers who died in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14. In 2010, Awadesh was posted in the 45th battalion of the CRPF as a radio operator.On Saturday, Awadesh's body reached his native village for the last rite where his wife Shilpi and father Harikesh bid an emotional adieu to him.Priyanka, daughter of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, earlier also released a press statement which read, “Deepest condolences to the families of the 30 Jawans martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family."I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers. But we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don’t happen in the future,” Priyanka said in her statement.

Expressing condolences to the deceased soldiers' families, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had announced ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each along with a government job for one member of the families of the soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. A CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon by terrorists, which claimed lives of around 40 soldiers. As many as 2500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred. Pakistan-based JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)