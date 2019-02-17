Pulwama Attack: Punjab CM meets martyr’s parents, announces pension

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday met the parents of CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh who was killed in the Pulwama attack that occurred on Thursday.

The Punjab Chief Minister announced that the local school and the link road connecting the village to Anandpur Sahib would be named after the martyr who had sacrificed his life in the attack. He also announced a pension of Rs. 10,000 per month for the slain soldier’s parents.

“The pension will be given in addition of the job to the next of kin of the martyr, Rs. 7 Lakh Ex-Gratia and Rs. 5 Lakh Cash which the family is entitled to,” said a press statement.

The pension will be paid by the Department of Defense Services Welfare, and the Agenda Note for the same will be presented before the Council of Ministers in the next meeting, an official spokesperson said later. Earlier in the day, talking informally with media persons after an event in Mohali, the Chief Minister had made it clear that all Kashmiri students in Punjab would be given full protection by his government. “CM Amarinder Singh said that he had issued the necessary instructions to the police in the wake of reports of Kashmiri students being targeted and harassed in various states following the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy,” the statement read further Chief Minister Singh warned those trying to perpetrate communal hatred and disharmony in the state. “We will not play into the hands of the forces trying to divide us in the name of religion,” he said. He was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana Kaypee and Media Advisor Raveen Thukral. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)