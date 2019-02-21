Pulwama attack: Rahul hits out at PM Modi for not giving martyr’s status to jawans

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving martyr’s status to all the jawans, who lost their lives during the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Citing the controversial Rafale deal, Rahul said that Prime Minister Modi can gift Rs 30,000 crore to Reliance Communication (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani, but he has allegedly denied martyr status to the jawans.

“The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of ‘Shaheed’. While this man (Anil Ambani) has never given and only taken. He’s gifted Rs 30,000 crore of their money and will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi’s NEW INDIA,” Rahul tweeted.

His tweet came a day after the Supreme Court on Wednesday held Anil Ambani and two directors of his company guilty of contempt of court while hearing a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India against him over not clearing dues of Rs 550 crore. A bench comprised of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Vineet Sharan asked Anil Ambani and the two directors to not treat the apex court’s orders with a “cavalier attitude”. The judicature ordered Ambani to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in a span of four weeks failing which he along with the two directors would face a three-month jail term. (ANI)