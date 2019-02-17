Pulwama attack: Rajasthan CM says it's a cowardly act

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asserted that the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday which claimed lives of around 40 CRPF personnel is a cowardly act.

Speaking to the media here, Gehlot said: “These attacks are a cowardly act. The entire nation is condemning it and is adamant on not letting the intent of terrorists get accomplished. I sympathise with the families of the deceased personnel.”

He also asserted that the people of his state have a history of making sacrifices whether it is Kashmir or northeastern states.

“It is well known that people of Rajasthan are known for the sacrifices that they make, whether it be at Kashmir or Northeast people of the state have always been there. Whatever has happened in Kashmir is condemnable,” he added. The Chief Minister also stated, “Various reports have suggested that there has been a lapse, urge the government to be alert.” Elaborating upon the MHA advisory which was issued earlier today he said, “Protection of Kashmiri students has been ensured and I have spoken to the police personnel in this regard.” Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to take necessary measures and ensure the safety and security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir. The advisory comes following reports of students and others belonging to Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)