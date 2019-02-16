Pulwama attack: Rajnath Singh heads meeting with RAW chief, NSA, other officials

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A meeting headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh with RAW chief AK Dhasmana, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval is underway at the Union Minister’s residence.

The meeting has been called in the wake of the ghastly Pulwama terror attack that took place on Thursday.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan.

As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)