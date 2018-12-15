Pulwama encounter: 1 jawan killed

[India] Dec 15 (ANI): One Army jawan was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning, three terrorists were neutralised during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

The operation broke out in the early morning. Intermittent firing is underway.

In another operation launched by security officers on 12 December, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliated terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Sopore region of Baramulla district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)