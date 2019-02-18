Pulwama encounter: 4 Army personnel killed, JeM commander trapped

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major, were killed and another sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists that broke out early on Monday in Pinglan area of Pulwama district.

According to sources, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander linked to the Pulwama terror attack is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter.

The deceased personnel have been identified as Major V S Dhoundiyal from Dehradun, Havaldar Sheo Ram from Jhunjhunu, Sepoy Ajay Kumar from Meerut and Sepoy Hari Singh from Rewari. They belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed after their convoy came under attack in Pulwama's Awantipora area on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)