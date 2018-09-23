Pulwama encounter: Body of terrorist recovered

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): A body of a terrorist was recovered by the security forces, following an encounter in Mir Mohalla Aripal Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

A large-scale search operation by the security personnel is underway in the area.

The gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel took place on Sunday morning during cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area.

More details are awaited.

The Indian army is carrying out CASO after the incidents of terror are on the rise in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)