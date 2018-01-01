Pulwama encounter: CRPF says search operation underway

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): In the wake of Pulwama encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said the search operation is still underway in the area to be doubly sure before calling it off.

"The search operation is still going on. We want to be doubly sure before we call off the operation," CRPF Special DG (Jammu and Kashmir zone) SN Srivastava said during a media briefing.

"Two of the militants, killed yesterday, are from this region. One killed today is a foreign militant," he added.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists were also killed. More details are awaited. (ANI)