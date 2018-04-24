Pulwama encounter: Four terrorists gunned down

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): All the four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Lam village of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

During the encounter, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. The search in the area is going on.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar, an Army personnel and Mohammad Latif, a police personnel lost their lives in the encounter.

Inspector General (Kashmir Range) Swayam Prakash Pani had said, "Presently, with whatever we have collected, it looks like a Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit. Search and other part of the operation is still going on. Once it is over, we will be able to say more about it." Earlier today, Awantipora police along with 42RR and 180 BN CRPF carried out searches in the Gatengo Lam forest area of Tral. After receiving credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, searches were initiated and during searches, the holed up militants fired heavily upon the search party. Security forces in their guarded response fired back leading to an encounter. This encounter comes a day after Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control at Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district. (ANI)