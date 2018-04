[India], Apr 06 (ANI): Security forces gunned down one terrorist, identified as Musavir Hasan Vani, during an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama in South Kashmir, on Friday.

As per reports, a Cordon-And-Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the area to get hold of the terrorists.

Encounter broke out earlier in the day, when terrorists began firing at the security forces as they approached the suspected spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)