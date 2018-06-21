Pulwama encounter: Police Constable succumbs to injuries

[India], June 21 (ANI): A police constable, who sustained serious injuries following a terrorist attack on a police party in Pulwama's Kandizal earlier in the day, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The constable identified as Tanveer Ahmad was injured along with another personnel in the attack.

They were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces that took place here in Tral town.

In addition, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital nearby.

On a related note, the Union Government had announced the suspension of counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir which was announced at the beginning of Ramzan. (ANI)