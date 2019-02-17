Pulwama fall out: U'khand CM denies attack on Kashmiri students

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivenndra Singh Rawat on Sunday rubbished reports of Kashmiri students being attacked in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said attempts were made by people with questionable motives to malign Uttarakhand's image.

Denying the reports of an attack on Kashmiri students, Trivendra Singh Rawat took to the twitter and wrote: "An attempt is being made by people with questionable motives to malign our state. No, I REPEAT NO incident of beating or harassment of Kashmiri students has been reported anywhere in the state. I am making it clear that law-breakers, including rumour mongers will NOT be spared either."

The police also on Sunday dismissed reports of Kashmiri students being attacked in Dehradun in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and asserted that "everything is normal."

“Rumours are being spread on social media that girls here are not safe. Everything is normal here. We are providing full protection to everyone,” Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The statement comes after media reports suggested that Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up in order to remain safe as mob violence erupted in the vicinity over the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

On Saturday, the police had arrested a Kashmiri student for allegedly posting insensitive and communal content on social media in the wake of the terror attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday also assured the Kashmiri students in the state that they will get full protection.

“There are around 4000 students from Kashmir in Punjab. We are giving them full protection,” Punjab Chief Minister added.

Mohd. Jamil who hails from Poonch district of Kashmir said, “I have been studying here in Moradabad for eight years in Moradabad. We are safe here, the people are treating us well."

“The environment is very good. We feel safe here. India is our country. We are getting the same treatment here as we used to get at home,’ said Abdul Rehman, a Kashmiri living in Moradabad.

Reports of Kashmiri students posting communal content also emerged, reacting to the same, Naresh Chouhan, Maulana Sarpanch, “After Pulwama terrorist attack, some youth celebrated. we are probing the matter."

However, Astha Modi, SP Ambala, informed ANI, “Everything is normal here, we have deployed the forces.”

“We have the screenshots, we are investigating whether these students are actually residing here or not. If we found something, we will take action in accordance to law.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to take necessary measures and ensure the safety and security of people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisory comes following reports of students and others belonging to Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)