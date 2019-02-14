Pulwama terror attack: 18th big terror attack under Modi government, says Cong spokesperson Surjewala

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Congress party on Thursday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for not being able to restrict terrorist attacks in the country.

Addressing the media over the deadly attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was the 18th big terror attack in the past five years.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly attack and we extend condolences to the kin of the jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last 5 years under this Modi Govt. When will the 56-inch chest reply?" Surjewala said.

Sharpening his attack on the central government he added, "This is the next big attack after the one in Uri. We condemn the attack and pay our tributes to the security personnel who have lost their lives in the same. More than 445 personnel have lost their lives in ceasefire violation which has taken place more than 5000 times in the last five years." A CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon by terrorists, causing heavy casualties. Around 2500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, party president Rahul Gandhi also condemned the attack. He tweeted, "I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." (ANI)