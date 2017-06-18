Pulwama terror attack: Civilian succumbs to injuries

[India], June 18 (ANI): A civilian, who was injured yesterday in the unprovoked firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The civilian, a resident of Arrubagh Pulwama in South Kashmir, was shot at by the terrorists on Saturday.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

He sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen.

Earlier this week, two civilians were killed after forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar's Rangreth area after Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters. Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.(ANI)