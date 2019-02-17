Pulwama terror attack: Curfew in Jammu enters day 3 

[India] Feb 17 (ANI): Curfew in Jammu city continued for the third day with Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel asking people to stay indoors.

The curfew, which was imposed after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, would continue to be in place as a precautionary measure to prevent any violence, police said on Sunday.

Curfew was imposed in Jammu after scores of people took to the streets and blocked Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Friday to protest against the deadly terror attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed in Jammu, while data services in various districts of the state have been suspended in the wake of protests by locals. The CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by Islamabad, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony for Major ChitreshSinghBisht, who was killed on Saturday while defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) in a mine at the Line of Control, was conducted on Sunday in Dehradun. Leading the Bomb Disposal Team, Bisht successfully defused one mine planted by a terrorist. However, he died while he was neutralising another mine as the device got activated. IED had been planted by terrorists inside the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, as per police. "Indian Army General Bipin Rawat COAS and all ranks salute supreme sacrifice of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht and offer sincere condolences to the family," tweeted Indian Army. (ANI)