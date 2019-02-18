Pulwama terror attack: DM raises funds to support families of 2 victims

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): District Magistrate of Sheikhpura Inayat Khan is "raising funds" to support families of two CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama on February 14.

Inayat said, “I have directed officials to open an account to raise funds for families of two victims (Constables SK Sinha from Patna and RK Thakur from Bhagalpur). Whatever amount will be collected by March 10, we will divide and give it to their families.”

“I want to appeal to the people to contribute as much as you can so that we can stand by their families at a time when they need our support,” she added.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based and Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm on February 14. (ANI)