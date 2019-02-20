Pulwama terror attack: Factory starts tiles production inscribed with ‘Pakistani Murdabad’

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Amid protests across the country in the wake of the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, a ceramic factory in Morbi district of Gujarat has started manufacturing tiles with the inscription 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

The tiles, inscribed with ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ along with Pakistan's national flag, will be used in the construction of public toilets in protest against Pakistan backing terrorist groups.

The factory owner Suresh Kasundra said, "We are doing it to register our protest against Pakistan. We will increase the production of tiles with demand. Now, these tiles will be used in public toilets of Morbi. But, if we get demand from the other places then we will provide it to them for free as well."

“We have taken it up to protest against Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack. We have done to show Pakistan its status. When people will urinate on these tiles, they will get to know their status,” a factory worker Ravi said. On February 14, nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based and backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while they were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu. (ANI)