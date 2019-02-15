Pulwama terror attack: India aks for UN ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): India on Thursday strongly condemned the "heinous" and "cowardly" Pulwama terror attack, asking Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and urged support from other countries to include Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the UN Security Council’s counter-terrorism sanctions list.

The External Affairs Ministry said the heinous and despicable act was "perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries.

"This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity" it said.

The external affairs ministry retreated its appeal to members of international community to support proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief, as a designated terrorist under 1267 Sanctions Committee of UN Security Council and ban terror organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.

Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain.

President Kovind too condemned the attack and assured that the entire nation is united to fight against the forces of terror and evil.

A host of other leaders, including those from US and other countries also condemned the attack. (ANI)