Pulwama terror attack: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan called to Delhi

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that took place on Thursday, said sources.

A source told ANI, "Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of Pulwama attack."

Bisaria will leave from Pakistan tonight and will reach Delhi on Saturday for immediate consultation.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying them on Thursday. The bus was extensively damaged in the blast, which was followed by firing on the vehicle.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by the Pakistani administration, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. After the dastardly act, India demanded that the UN ban JeM and its chief Masood Azhar who roams freely in Pakistan. In a statement, India's External Affairs Ministry said all UN member countries should support a proposal for proscribing Azhar as an international terrorist. (ANI)