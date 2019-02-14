Pulwama terror attack: Internet services snapped in South Kashmir

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): In the wake of the ghastly Pulwama attack on Thursday, mobile internet services have been snapped in South Kashmir and the speed has been pulled down to 2G in Srinagar district.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain. President Kovind too condemned the attack and assured that the entire nation is united to fight against the forces of terror and evil. A host of other leaders also condemned the attack. (ANI)