Pulwama terror attack: Jammu commerce body calls for bandh

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): The attack on a CRPF convoy by terrorists in Kashmir on Thursday has evoked strong condemnation from political parties and other organisations including Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, which called for a bandh in the state on Friday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "The forces responsible for insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and they just want to prove their presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is travelling o Srinagar on Friday said that he has spoken to Governor Satypal Malik about the terrorist attack.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.

Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain.

President Kovind too condemned the attack and assured that the entire nation is united to fight against the forces of terror and evil.

A host of other leaders also condemned the attack. (ANI)