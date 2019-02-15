Pulwama terror attack: Maharashtra announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to families of slain CRPF jawans

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of deceased CRPF jawans from the state in the Pulwama terror attack.

He also announced that the state will provide the "complete support to the education of the slain soldiers' children".

"We have announced Rs 50 lakh for the kins of deceased jawans from Maharashtra and the government will take responsibility of their rehabilitation," tweeted Fadnavis.

Among the 40 deceased, two jawans - Sanjay Rajput and Virendra Singh - were from Maharashtra. Various other states including Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have also announced ex gratia to the families of the deceased jawans. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying them on Thursday. The bus was extensively damaged in the blast, which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by the Pakistani administration, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)