Pulwama terror attack: Maharashtra fuel outlets to be shut for 20 mins

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) has called for a 20-minute shutdown of fuel stations in Maharashtra from 7 pm today in memory of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The organisation has appealed to its members to keep their petrol pumps and other fuel stations closed from 7 pm to 7.20 pm as a mark of respect.

“Today from 7 PM to 7.20 PM, all petrol pumps in Maharashtra will remain closed and no sale of petrol/diesel or any other fuel will be made. The lights of all petrol pumps will remain switched off during that 20-minute period," Maharashtra CIPD secretary Ravi Shinde said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14. Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)