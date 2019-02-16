Pulwama terror attack: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC holds candle light march in Kolkata

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Showing solidarity with 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack, Trinamool Congress led by its supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took out candle light march in the state capital Kolkata.

"We express our solidarity with our jawans, countrymen and united India. At this hour, we are all together," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted earlier on Saturday.

The candle light march commenced from Hazra More in south Kolkata and ended up to Gandhi statue.

Some protestors donned black cloth on their mouth to register their protest in the killing of around 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama. A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying over massive explosives into the CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 3.15 pm on February 14, Earlier on Saturday, the all-party meeting was called by the Central Government to deliberate upon the situations arising out of Pulwama terror attack. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)