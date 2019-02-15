Pulwama terror attack: NIA team collects materials required for forensic evaluation

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with explosives and forensic experts, on Friday, collected materials required for forensic evaluation of scene of crime at Pulwama's Awantipora where 40 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday in a terror attack.

Considering the status, the team would continue with sifting of material on Saturday too. The outcome would be made known after analysis is over, said NIA.

The team reached Awantipora earlier on Friday.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast, was followed by firing on the vehicle.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “the blood of Indians is boiling” and issued a clear warning to Pakistan, declaring that the “guardians” of the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack will be “definitely punished”.

Asserting that a “befitting reply” will be given, he said, “Our neighbouring country forgets that this (India) is a country with new intent and new policy.”

He said the terror organisations and their “guardians” have committed a “grave mistake” by carrying out the attack and that the Indian armed forces have been given the go-ahead to hit back at the “time”, “place” and “form” of their choosing.

“Haivaniyat ka poora hisab liya jayega... Muh todd jawab diya jayega (the inhuman act will be fully avenged. A befitting reply will be given),” Modi said. (ANI)