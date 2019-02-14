Pulwama terror attack: NIA team to reach Kashmir tomorrow

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): An NIA team with suitable forensic component will leave for Kashmir on Friday morning. They will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the crime scene.

"A team of top-level officials will leave for Kashmir tomorrow," sources told ANI.

This comes after around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

The convoy was targeted in Ladoora area on the new Expressway, CRPF Director General R P Bhatnagar told ANI. A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain. (ANI)