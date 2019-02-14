Pulwama terror attack: President Kovind strongly condemns attack

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack which claimed 40 lives of security personnel in Pulwama.

The President tweeted, "Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs and wishing an early recovery to those injured. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil."

A CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district this afternoon by terrorists, causing heavy casualties of security personnel. Around 2500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condemned the attack earlier today. He said, "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly." (ANI)