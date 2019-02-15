Pulwama terror attack: Protest outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): A day after the deadly terror attack in Pulwama where around 40 CRPF personnel were killed, a group of people on Friday congregated outside High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi to stage a protest.

The security around the Pakistan High Commission has been escalated as a safety measure following the Pulwama terror attack.

“You have seen what has happened yesterday. This is mass murder,” a protestor said on the killing of the CRPF personnel.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed JeM in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Earlier today, Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood evaded questions when quizzed on the deadly terror attack in which nearly 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Anti-Pakistan protests are being held across the nation to condemn the dastardly terror attack. While key leaders across the globe stood in support of India in the wake of the ghastly attack, anti-Pakistan slogans were raised in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)