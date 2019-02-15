Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath holds meeting with J-K Governor, top officials

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): A day after Pulwama terror attack, Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh on Friday held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and various other state officials to make a ground level assessment and review further operational actions in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tribute to the deceased soldiers during the wreath-laying ceremony at CRPF camp in Budgam.

Soon after the attack, in which nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the minister had assured, "The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred."

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, on Thursday the convoy of CRPF personnel was targeted by a suicide bomber of JeM in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. (ANI)