Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath Singh assures strong response

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the people of the country that a strong response will be given to the terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama.

"The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this. The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred," the Home Minister told ANI.

Singh will be visiting Srinagar on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the attack and will hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make a ground level assessment and review further operational actions.

Meanwhile, arrangements are also being made to airlift the mortal remains of the soldiers who lost their lives in the ghastly attack. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain. President Kovind too condemned the attack and assured that the entire nation is united to fight against the forces of terror and evil. A host of other leaders also condemned the attack. (ANI)