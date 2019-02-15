Pulwama terror attack: Ramdev urges PM Modi to take action, teach lesson to Pakistan

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take speedy action against Pakistan and terrorism after around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama on Thursday.

Ramdev said, “PM Modi has to take big action. Everyone should stand with the Prime Minister. There should not be cheap politics on this matter because it is about India’s unity, integrity and sovereignty.”

Terming the attack as an attempt to break the country's unity, Ramdev said: “India should not leave any terrorist alive, especially Hafiz Saeed and Azhar Masood. They should be captured and brought to India, be it dead or alive."

Ramdev also called Pakistan "dumb and fool" country and said India should teach them a lesson. “We have to move beyond surgical strike, it is time to merge PoK with India. All the militants and terrorist in PoK should be neutralised. Destroy all the operational terrorist camps in PoK and if possible merge it with India. Without this, Pakistan will not learn a lesson,” Ramdev added. In case of war between India and Pakistan, Ramdev said: “This matter is about India’s bravery. We don’t need to fear about the nuclear attack. If Pakistan has a nuclear bomb then we have 10 nuclear to give them a befitting reply." Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed JeM in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. (ANI)