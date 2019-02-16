Pulwama terror attack: Sand artists pay tribute to CRPF jawans

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): In a unique gesture, sand artists here paid tribute to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack by using their art.

Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and his supporters made soldiers' graves with sand art including photos and displayed their names at Rama Krishna beach in Visakhapatnam.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers," said Kumar while offering flowers.

The supporters of the MLA gathered around the art and raised slogans of "Vande Mataram". They garlanded each soldier's grave in order to pay tribute and unfurled the national flag.

He also said that the NDA government has failed to control terrorism. "190 members joined in terrorism in 2018. But our government failed to stop them and give the intelligence report. Indian Army soldiers hands are tied. Indian Government needs to give free hand to soldiers. NDA government failed to control terrorism," he said. Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and paid a tribute to the jawans by posting a picture of his sand art. He wrote: “It is extremely painful to read about the attack on our brave CRPF jawans in Pulwama. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)