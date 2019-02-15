Pulwama terror attack: Security of those hobnobing with Pakistan will be reviewed, says Rajnath Singh

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the security of those hobnobing with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and getting funds from there will be "reviewed", an apparent reference to the leaders of separatist Hurriyat Conference.

Singh, who held a review meeting with top officials of the Army, paramilitary force and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the wake of yesterday's Pulwama terror attack, also said that from now on civilian movement will be halted whenever a big convoy of security forces makes a movement.

"I want to assure the people of the state that we will not let the machinations of those who want to promote terror from the other side of the border succeed," said the Home Minister while addressing the media.

"There are some elements that are with the ISI, such people are playing with the future of Jammu and Kashmir. There are some people who are taking money from Pakistan and ISI. I have said that security review of such persons should be done," he said.

Singh did not elaborate but the reference was clearly to the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference regarding whom there have been demands of withdrawal of their security for their anti-India activities.

"In the wake of the suicide attack on CRPF convoy that happened yesterday, it has been decided that the civilian movement will be stopped for some time when a large convoy of security forces passes through an area. Civilians will face a little difficulty, we apologise for it," the Home Minister said.

Asserting that people who try to disrupt communal harmony at this hour will not be spared, he said, "There are some elements who will try to attack the communal harmony, I want to say that strictest action will be taken against them."

He said that a request to state governments to help the families of the deceased soldiers has been made.

"I have requested the state governments to extend the maximum help they can lend to the bereaved families. I have given all the necessary directions to the officers. The morale has not taken a hit. We will see this fight against terrorism to the end," Singh said adding all countries in the world are united to fight against terrorism.

The union minister also met the injured CRPF personnel at the Army Base Camp in Srinagar.

Earlier today, he paid tribute to CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, at the wreath-laying ceremony at CRPF camp in Budgam.

Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Army's Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, he also lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier.

A CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 pm yesterday.

According to CRPF, 37 of its personnel were killed and five injured in the attack. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)