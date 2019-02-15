Pulwama terror attack: Shiv Sena to demand joint session of Parliament to hold discussions

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena to demand a joint session of Parliament to hold discussions over Pulwama terror attack, said party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday.Speaking to ANI, Raut said: "We are going to Delhi as Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) has called an all-party meeting. This is one of the deadliest terror attacks in our country. In the meeting, we will ask the Centre to hold a joint session of Parliament to discuss Pulwama terror attack."The district unit of Shiva Sena held a protest at Kranti Chowk in Maharashtra to condemn the attack and expressed deep anguish over the killings of the CRPF jawans. The Shiv Sena workers also burned the flag of Pakistan. As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives. The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the nation’s resolve to take on terrorists decisively in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that security forces have been given full freedom to carry out anti-terror operations to retaliate Pulwama terror attack.“We have given full authority to the security forces to decide the time, place, and nature of any further operations that need to be carried out in response to Pulwama terror attack,” the Prime Minister said.

India has revoked Pakistan's status as the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) as investigations are underway. (ANI)