Pulwama terror attack: Siddhivinayak trust announces compensation to slain CRPF personnel's families

[India] Feb 15 (ANI): Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust here on Friday decided to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the families of the slain CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack.

Chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple trust Aadesh Bande confirmed that the temple trust has decided to give 51 lakhs as a help to the families of the deceased in the terror attack.

Various states including Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have also announced ex gratia to the families of the deceased jawans.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying them on Thursday. The bus was extensively damaged in the blast, which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by the Pakistani administration, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)