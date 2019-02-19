Pulwama terror attack: The geopolitics of India-Pak relations

The ramifications of the Pulwama terror attack carries out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed are still being felt and the coming days and weeks will give us a clearer picture on India’s relationship with Pakistan in the aftermath. The immediate reaction was swift – withdrawal of the Pakistan’s ‘most-favoured nation’ status and hiking of customs duty to 200% on all imports; aimed at putting a squeeze on the country’s economy.

India – Pakistan relations have another dimension to it; yesterday India made its case for Kulbhushan Jadhav and attacked his trial by a military court in Pakistan as a propaganda tool. Lawyer Harish Salve said in part, “Pakistan's story is solely based on rhetoric and not facts” and said that they knowingly broke the law. Jadhav was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. Amid rising tensions after the attack, the Indian delegation at the ICJ refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.