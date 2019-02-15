Pulwama terror attack: Tripura CM announces Rs 2 lakh each for families of deceased CRPF personnel

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for families of deceased CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

While condemning February 14 attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF jawans, the chief minister said: "I condemn the barbaric killing of the CRPF personnel by terrorists. We will give Rs 2 lakh each for families of deceased CRPF personnel."

"We are with the families of the jawans and our condolences are with them," he added.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of CRPF personnel, who hail from the states, killed in Pulwama terror attack. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a bus carrying them on Thursday. The bus was extensively damaged in the blast, which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Soon after, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan and backed by the Pakistani administration, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)