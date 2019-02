[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Around 21,000 students recited Sanskrit shlokas in Maharashtra’s Pune on Saturday, in a bid to set a Guinness World Record for reciting Sanskrit shloka in unison.

Sir Parshurambhau (SP) college here organised the largest Sanskrit shloka recital session, in which students from as many as 64 schools participated.

Shlokas written by Shree Samarth Ramdas, a noted 17th-century saint and spiritual poet, were recited in a chorus. (ANI)