[India], May 1 (ANI): Five people were killed and many others were injured after a drunken driver, who was in an Ertiga car, hit three bikers in Chakan area of Pune on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Chandrashekhar Suraj Lala Vishwakarma, 48-year-old Sunil Sharma, 24-year-old Deepnarayan Harivansh Vishwakarma, 45-year-old Satyawan Pandey and 38-year-old Aani Sarvagya Sanjay Vishwakarma.

All of them were the residents of Pune.

More details are awaited. (ANI)