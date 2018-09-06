Pune-based KPIT adopts Palo Alto Networks security platform

New Delhi: Global cyber security leader Palo Alto Networks on Thursday announced that Pune-based technology company KPIT has deployed its security operating platform, including its firewalls and network security management.

KPIT specialises in consulting and engineering products and services to automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities and life sciences companies.

KPIT, that has nearly 12,000 employees, helps global corporations become productive, integrated and innovative.

"The biggest benefit is the simplicity of the platform approach and prevention-based technology. Palo Alto Networks also provides agility, meaning our rollout cycles have decreased from six weeks to just two days," said Mandar Marulkar, Chief Digital Officer, KPIT. "We are confident that the dynamic nature of our platform will provide a secure environment for KPIT to thrive and grow, now and in the future," added Anil Bhasin, Regional Vice President, India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks.

