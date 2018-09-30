Pune: Customs officials seize smuggled goods worth Rs 1.63L

Customs officials on Sunday arrested a passenger from the Pune International airport for smuggling goods worth lakhs of rupees.

The passenger was identified as Varsha, a resident of Mumbai, arrived in Pune earlier in the day by a SpiceJet flight SG-52.

A detailed examination of these consignments resulted in the seizure of two heavy gold anklets, one gold chain and three gold buttons concealed in her jeans. The officials also seized 541.48 grams of 23 karat gold valued at Rs. 16,38,518, two boxes of cigarettes of Gudang Garam brand valued at Rs. 10,000.

"This a modus operandi of gold smuggling detected at the Pune International Airport. The gold recovered from the above passenger was seized under the reasonable belief that the same was attempted to be smuggled in India and hence liable for confiscation under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. In her statement recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962, the passenger has admitted possession, carriage, concealment, and recovery of gold under seizure," a statement from the Customs officials said. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)